IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre here has issued thunderstorm warning for several districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, ” Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore today.”

The IMD also sounded thunderstorm with lightning alert for the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj have been warned of thunderstorm with lightning tomorrow.