IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For Several Odisha Dists For Next 3 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today issued thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur over some parts of the State during the next 3 hours.

The alert has been sounded for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Cuttack including Cuttack city, Nayagarh, Khordha including Bhubaneswar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Deogarh.

Following the alert, the IMD has advised people to move to safe place.