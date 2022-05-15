IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For 15 Odisha Dists Today

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for 15 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD, ” Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore.

Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, the Meteorological Centre predicted and issued Yellow Warning for the districts.

Temperature Forecast: No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 4-5 days over the districts of Odisha.