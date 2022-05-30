IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For 10 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm alert for 10 districts of the state in the next 24 hours.

The warning has been sounded for the districts of -Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Koraput, Rayagada, Balasore and Kalahandi.

Earlier, the IMD had predicted that rain and thunderstorm activities will continue in several parts of the State till June 2.

Forecast: Day-1 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.05.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2022)

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.05.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Balasore.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.06.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.06.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal.