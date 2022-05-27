IMD Issues Thunderstorm Alert For 10 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued thunderstorm and rainfall alerts for 10 districts of Odisha.

The MD has issued a yellow warning for the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore predicting thunderstorms with lightning at one or two places over during the next 24 hours.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thunderstorm is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state during the next 24 hours, the IMD has said.

Besides, during the next 24 hours, the sky in Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood will remain partly cloudy with the possibility of thunder/lightning while the maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.