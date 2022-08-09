IMD Issues Signal-3 Warning For 5 Ports Amid Heavy Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued Signal-3 warning for five ports of Odisha amid heavy rainfall.

The alert has been sounded for Paradip, Puri, Chandbali, Dhamra and Gopalpur ports.

Earlier, the IMD had issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several districts in Odisha as the well marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal off Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coasts intensified into a Depression today.

The Depression lies centered over coastal Odisha and neighbourhood about 70 km north-northwest of Bhubaneswar. The system is likely to move gradually west-northwestwards and then weaken into well marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood by August 10 (tomorrow), said the IMD.

The weather agency has also issued red warning for four districts today.

The weathermen predicted very heavy rainfall at a few places (7 to 20cm) with extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) at isolated places over these four districts today.

Similarly, Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sonepur, Balangir, Boudh, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur. Also, heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Khordha, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, and Rayagada today.