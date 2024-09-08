Bhubaneswar: The IMD regional centre in Bhubaneswar has issued a ‘red warning’ for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in seven Odisha districts, including Puri, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

The alert has been issued for the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Nayagarh, Angul and Dhenkanal in the next 24 hours, informed Bhubaneswar Met centre Director Manorama Mohapatra.

Yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over northwest and central Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression.

It is about 310 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 260 km east-southeast of Gopalpur(Odisha), 290 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 410 km south of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards towards north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north-Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during subsequent two days.



