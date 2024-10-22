Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in seven districts of Odisha as Cyclone Dana nears the coast.

The districts under the red alert include Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on October 24, bringing with it severe weather conditions.

IMD officials have warned that Cyclone Dana will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 23. The cyclone is predicted to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall, with some areas receiving over 20 cm of rain1. Wind speeds are expected to reach 100-120 km/h, with gusts up to 130 km/hr.

Weather Forecast

Day-3: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 24.10.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 25.10.24.)

Red Warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) isvery likely to occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.

Orange warning:

Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha Puri, Ganjam.

Day-4: (Valid from 0830 Hrs IST of 25.10.24 to 0830 Hrs IST of 26.10.24.)

Red warning: Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak.

Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...