IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will witness heavy rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather agency has also issued heat wave warning for some states.

The IMD said that the condition is favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of northeastern states and some parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next two days.

Due to cyclonic circulation over Northwest Bay of Bengal in mid-tropospheric levels and strong southwesterly winds from Bay of Bengal to Northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, there is possibility of rainfall activities.

Isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 5 days, said the IMD.

” Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by about 2 degree C is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 2 days and thereafter fall by 2-3°C,” it added.