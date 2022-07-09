IMD Issues Rainfall Alert For 10 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has predicted rain and thunderstorm activities in 10 districts of the State.

The alert has been sounded for Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack and Khurda ( including Bhubaneswar).

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts in the next hours.

Following this, people are advised to keep a watch and move to safer places accordingly.