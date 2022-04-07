IMD Issues Rain, Thunderstorm Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha will witness rain and thunderstorm in the next few 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday. The IMD also issued a ‘yellow warning’ in this regard.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh in next 24 hours.

The weather office also predicted there will be no major change in the maximum (day) temperature during the next five days over the districts of Odisha.

Weather Forecast:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of north coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Boudh and Nuapada.

Yellow Warning( Be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 08.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 09.04.2022)

Yellow Warning( Be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam and Nabarangpur.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 09.04.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 10.04.2022)

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.