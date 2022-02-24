IMD Issues Rain & Thunderstorm Alert For Several Dists In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha will witness rain and thunderstorm in the next 24 hours, informed the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, several districts will experience light to moderate rainfall activities from today as a trough runs from a cyclonic circulation over West Madhya Pradesh and adjoining East Rajasthan to Nagaland across East Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Assam.

However, there will be no major change in the minimum (night) temperature.

Day-1 (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 24.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore and at one or two places over the rest districts of north Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri and Ganjam.

Yellow Warning (Be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightingvery is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul and Dhenkanal.