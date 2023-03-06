IMD Issues Rain Alert For Some Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar regional office of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued light to moderate rain for some districts of Odisha.

As per the latest bulletin, light to moderate rain or thundershower may occur at one or two places in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Nawarangpur and Kalahandi districts for the next three days from Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower also may also occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday and Friday, it added.

The IMD further stated that the remaining places in Odisha are likely to witness dry weather conditions with no major change in maximum temperatures (day temperatures) which are likely to be above normal by 2°C-3°C during the next four-five days.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 38.8°C was recorded at Talcher and the lowest minimum temperature of 14.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in Odisha.