IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has issued rain alert for several districts of the State from next week.

The alert has been sounded for districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput.

As per the IMD’s regional centre, light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at one or two places over these above mentioned districts and dry weather will prevail over the rest districts of Odisha on November 21.

The weather agency has also issued fog alert for some districts of the State.

Earlier, the IMD has informed that the low pressure area that formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

“Low Pressure area now lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighborhood with the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level,” tweeted the IMD Bhubaneswar.

The system is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Bay of Bengal around November 19.

Under the influence of this, widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 20 and 21, and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 21, 2022.