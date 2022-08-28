IMD Issues Rain Alert For Several Odisha Dists; Check Forecast Here

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued rain alert for several districts of the States.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, “the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bihar & neighbourhood now lies over East Jharkhand & neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level. Southwest monsoon has been subdued over Odisha. light to moderate rain/thundershower have occurred at a few places over the districts Odisha with Heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of JAJPUR, MAYURBHANJ, BALASORE & BHADRAK of North Odisha.”

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days: Days Forecast Warning

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.08.2022).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha. Yellow Warning( Be updated) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Bargarh.

DAY-2 (VALID FROM 0830 HRS IST OF 29.08.2022 UP TO 0830 HRS IST OF 30.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.08.2022).

Light to Moderate Rain or Thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.08.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.09.2022).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.09.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.09.2022).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Odisha. Yellow Warning( Be updated) Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur.