IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert, Yellow Warning For Odisha Dists From Jan 11 To 14

Bhubaneswar: Approaching Western Disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will cause rainfall activities in some parts of Odisha from January 11 to 14, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar informed on Saturday.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, approaching Western Disturbance towards eastern India and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, one or two places of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh are likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower during the 24 hours starting 8:30 am on January 9.

“During the following 24 hours starting 8:30 am on January 10, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Nuapada, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Deogarh and at one or two places over the rest of the districts of interior Odisha,” the bulletin read.

While no warning has been issued for the above days, the MET department has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for January 11, 12 and 13.

The department forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower likely to be witnessed at many places of north interior Odisha, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and at few places over the rest of the districts during the 24 hours, starting 8.30 am on January 10. For this period, ‘Yellow Warning’ has been issued for Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Deogarh as one or two places of these districts are very likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with hail.

For the period between 8.30 am on January 12 and 8.30 am on January 13, districts including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Cuttack and Nayagarh have been issued ‘Yellow Warning’ as thunderstorm accompanied with hail and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places of these districts.