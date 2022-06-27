IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert To These Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar has predicted rain and thunderstorm activities in Odisha during the next couple of days.

Apart from thunderstorm activities, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in several parts of the State from June 29, 2022. A yellow warning has also been issued for several districts.

“The east-west trough now runs from above cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood to Westcentral Bay of Bengal across southeast Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and south Odisha,” said IMD.