IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert In Several Odisha Districts In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall activities in several districts of State in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of coastal Odisha, it added.