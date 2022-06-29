Heavy Rainfall
HeadlineState

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert In Several Odisha Districts In Next 24 Hrs

By Pragativadi News Service
15

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rainfall activities in several districts of State in the next 24 hours.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Bolangir and Kalahandi.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior Odisha and at a few places over the rest districts of coastal Odisha, it added.

Pragativadi News Service 5714 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking