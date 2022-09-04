IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Several Parts In Next Few Days

New Delhi: Several parts of the country will witness heavy rainfall activities in the next few days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the IMD’s latest bulletin, the western end of monsoon trough runs to the north of its normal position and the eastern end along the foothills of Himalayas.

North-south trough runs from southeast Madhya Pradesh to Comorin area while a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. There will be subdued rainfall activity over plains of Northwest India and over Central India during the next 5 days, said the IMD.

Weather Forecast:

Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next 3 days.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/ lightning likely over Gangetic West Bengal on September 4-5, Odisha during September 5 to 8; East Madhya Pradesh during 4th-06th; Chhattisgarh and Andaman &Nicobar Islands during 4th-8th September.

Isolated very heavy rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on September 6 and 7. Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana, Rayalaseema, Kerala & Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and South Interior Karnataka during next 5 days.

Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala & Mahe during September 6 and September 8, 2022.