IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For 7 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: At least seven districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

A Yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been sounded for Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

As per IMD, the cyclonic circulation over interior Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, extending upto 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

Weather forecast for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 14.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, NaBarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Nuapada, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal. Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 16.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur. Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Khurda and Nayagarh.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 17.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Bolangir and heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Sonepur, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Deogarh.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 18.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 19.08.2021)

Yellow Warning (To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Jharsuguda.