IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For 11 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: At least 11 districts of Odisha are likely to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, several parts of the State will experience heavy rainfall activities by the end of this month, IMD said in a release.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 25.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 27.08.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal and Boudh

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 28.08.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Angul, Cuttack, Khordha and Puri.

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.08.2021 upto 0830 hrs IST of 29.08.2021)

Yellow Warning(To be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Nuapada.