IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For 11 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places over the districts of Odisha during the next 24 hours.

However, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over 11 districts during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

These districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these districts.

In its forecast for Bhubaneswar and its neighbourhood, the IMD has said that sky will remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershower. Maximum and Minimum temperature is very likely to be around 32°C and 26°C respectively, the IMD added.