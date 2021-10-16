IMD Issues Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm Warning For Odisha Till Oct 19

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heavy rainfall and thunderstorm alert for several districts of Odisha till October 19.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore will witness heavy rainfall today. Besides, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, and Boudh.

Similarly, heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur on Day 2.

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, and Dhenkanal on Day 2.

On Day 3:

The weather condition is likely to continue over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, and Kandhamal,

On Day 4:

Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Boudh, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.