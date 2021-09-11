IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For Odisha As Low Pressure Formed Over BoB

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here has issued heavy rain alert for several districts of Odisha under the impact of a low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal.

According to Bhubaneswar Met Centre, a low-pressure area has formed over East-central and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over East-central Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood.

The system is very likely to move west-northwestward & concentrate into a Depression during the next 48 hours, it added.

It is likely to move across north Odisha and Chhattisgarh during the next 2­3 days.