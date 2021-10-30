IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert For 4 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued heavy rainfall alert for four districts in Odisha.

A Yellow warning for heavy rainfall has been sounded for the southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam. The warning is valid from November 2 to November 3, 2021 (8:30 am).

As per IMD, there are possibilities of rain and thunderstorm activities on Diwali day (November 4). The trough in easterlies from the cyclonic circulation associated with the Low Pressure Area over southwest Bay of Bengal adjoining Sri Lanka off Tamil Nadu coast to north coastal Andhra Pradesh has become less marked, said IMD in a release.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.10.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangpur, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.10.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput,Gajapati and at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Puri and Rayagada.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.11.2021)

Moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput,Rayagada, Gajapati,Ganjam, Puri and at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur,Khordha, Nayagarh and Jagatsinghpur.

Day-4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.11.2021)

Moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam and at a few places over the rest districts of south Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

Yellow Warning (To be updated) Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Gajapati, Ganjam.

Day-5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.11.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.11.2021)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.