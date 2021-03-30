IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In 20 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: A few places in North Interior and adjoining South interior and some coastal districts of Odisha will reel under heatwave conditions till April 1, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather bureau has also said there won’t be any significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the State during the next 48 hours and it would fall by 2-3°C after that.

“Maximum temperature (Day temperature) will be above normal by 4-6°C at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 3 days,” the Meteorological Centre forecasted.

It has also issued yellow warning for the districts of Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:

Days Forecast Warning Day 1 (valid from 1330 hrs IST of 30.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.03.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated) Heat wave condition very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

Day 2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 31.03.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 01.04.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

Day 3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.04.2021up to 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2021).

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Heat wave condition very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore.

Impact and Action Suggested: Heat is tolerable for general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people viz- infants, elderly and sick people. It is adviced to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime(around 1100 IST-1500 IST in these areas).

Day 4 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 02.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Yellow Warning(To be updated)

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Koraput.

Day 5 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 03.04.2021 up to 0830 hrs IST of 04.04.2021).

Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

It advised people of the areas to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3 pm.

“Heat is tolerable for the general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people ( infant, elderly and sick people). It is advised to take precautionary measures for hot weather while going outside during noontime,” the Met office said.

While the highest maximum temperature of 42.2°C was recorded at Titilagarh, the lowest minimum

temperature of 17.0°C was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.