IMD Issues Heatwave, Thunderstorm Warning For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The current meteorological condition indicates that there will be no significant change in maximum day temperature at many places over the districts of Odisha during next 4-5 days, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre in its latest bulletin on Friday.

‘The maximum temperature is very likely to be above normal by 3-5 oC at a few places over the districts of Odisha. Consequently hot and discomfort weather likely during next 4 days at a few places over the districts of Odisha and People are advised to take precautionary measure like avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration while going outside during day time between 11am to 3pm,” the IMD regional centre said.

Heat Wave Warning:

Day-1 (Valid upto 0830 Hrs of 10.06.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated): Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 to Day-4 (Valid up to 0830 Hrs of 10.06.2023 to 0830 Hrs IST of 13.06.2023)

Yellow warning (Be updated): Heat wave condition likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh and Keonjhar.

Impact and Action Suggested:

Heat is tolerable for general public but slight health concern for vulnerable people viz: infant, elderly and sick people

It is advised to avoid heat exposure, keep cool and avoid dehydration.

Farmers are advised to continue irrigation activities in sugarcane, summer maize, pulses and other crop and vegetables.

Livestock/ domestic animals may be kept in proper shelter to avoid heat exposure.

Weather forecast and warning for districts of Odisha for next five days:-

Day 1 (Valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 10.06.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha .

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 10.06.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 11.06.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha ,Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Kandhamal and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha .

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 11.06.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 12.06.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangapur, Rayagada, Kalahandi & at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha ,Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha .

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 12.06.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 13.06.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha ,Gajapati and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 13.06.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 14.06.2023)

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha.

Farmers weather bulletin (for next 24 hours):

Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Nawarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING:

Thunderstorm with lightning and Gusty surface windspeed reaching 40-50kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal and Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh,Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput HEAT WAVE condition likely to at one or two places over the district of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Forecast for Bhubaneswar and n/hood valid for the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm.Maximum and Minimum temperature very likely to be around 39oC and 26oC respectively.