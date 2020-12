Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here has issued dense fog alert for eight districts of Odisha.

As per the latest weather, dense fog cover is likely to prevail over eight districts tomorrow. A yellow warning has been issued in this regard for the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Nayagarh and Khordha.

Besides, the MeT has also predicted that visibility is likely to drop below 200 metres.