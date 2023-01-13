IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert For Several Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meterological Department’s regional centre here has issued dense fog alert for several districts including Khurda and Cuttack.

As per weather bulletin issued by the IMD today, Minimum temperatures observed appreciable rise at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha & North Interior Odisha and no large change at elsewhere over the districts of Odisha.

They were appreciably below normal at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha, below normal at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and normal at most places over the districts of Coastal Odisha , at a few places over the districts of Interior Odisha, said the IMD.

Days Forecast Warning

Day-1 (valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 14.01.2023): Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jajpur,Bhadrak, Khurda, Nayagarh and Kandhamal.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of coastal Odisha and Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal and Kandhamal.

Day-2 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 14.01.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2023): Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Khurda, Cuttack, Angul and Dhenkanal.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur and Keonjhar.

Day-3 (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 15.01.2023 up to 0830 hrs IST of 16.01.2023): Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack and Keonjhar.

The Meteorological Centre further forecasted that there will be no large change in minimum temperature (night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 5 days.