IMD Issues Dense Fog Alert For 6 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The minimum (night) temperature in many parts of the State dropped significantly giving a bone-chilling experience.

Following the dip in the temperature, some pockets are likely to witness shallow to medium fog. Specifically, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Gajapati districts are expected to witness fog, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In some places of these districts, the foggy weather conditions may affect normal visibility and vehicular movement on roads, added the IMD.

The weather department predicted dry weather condition across the State till 8.30 am of December 23.