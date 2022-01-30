IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning For Six Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here today informed that as many as six districts of the State will witness cold wave conditions today.

According to the IMD, cold wave condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Nuapada.

It also issued a Yellow Warning in this regard.

“Northwesterly/ northerly dry and cold wind at lower levels penetrating over Odisha and under its influence isolated cold wave very likely over some parts of interior Odisha during next two days,” it said.