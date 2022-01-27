IMD Issues Cold Wave Warning For Several Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave warning for several districts from tomorrow. It has also issued Yellow Warning in this regard today.

Weather forecast:

Cold wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur Bolangir and Bargarh (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 29.01.2022).

Cold wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul ,Kalahandi and Bargarh (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 30.01.2022).

Cold wave condition very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kalahandi and Bargarh (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.01.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 31.01.2022).