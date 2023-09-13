IMD Forecasts More Rain For Odisha; SRC Alerts Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will receive more downpours as the low pressure area will become more marked during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast on Wednesday.
As per the forecast of IMD Bhubaneswar, the Low Pressure Area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.
It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days, the regional Met Centre said.
In view of the weather forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha, Satyabrata Sahu today reviewed the district-wise situation with senior officers.
The Odisha SRC has asked the districts to take all precautions measures and put on alert the districts with Red and Orange warnings for heavy rain.
The following are the measures to be taken as instructed by the Odisha SRC:-
- Districts under red/ orange/ yellow warning to keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.
- In case of overtopping of roads/ bridges due to heavy rain, restrict the plying of vehicles by deploying Police personnel and local officers, if the situation arises.
- In case of damage to houses, polythene sheets shall be provided and further arrangements shall be put in place.
- In case of falling of trees, the local fire services shall be utilized for road clearance.
- In case of power disruption, the local DISCOM authority shall be instructed to ensure immediate restoration of power supply.
- In case of very heavy rain, people in low-lying areas may be shifted to safer locations temporarily, if required.
- ULBs must keep the drains/stormwater channels de-congested, and adequate de-watering pumps may be deployed as per requirement.
- People may be advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.
- The situation of the district shall be informed to the Special Relief Commissioner’s office from time to time.
