IMD Forecasts More Rain For Odisha; SRC Alerts Collectors

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will receive more downpours as the low pressure area will become more marked during the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast on Wednesday.

As per the forecast of IMD Bhubaneswar, the Low Pressure Area over central parts of North Bay of Bengal now lies over Northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height.

It is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours and move across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 3 days, the regional Met Centre said.

In view of the weather forecast, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Odisha, Satyabrata Sahu today reviewed the district-wise situation with senior officers.

The Odisha SRC has asked the districts to take all precautions measures and put on alert the districts with Red and Orange warnings for heavy rain.

The following are the measures to be taken as instructed by the Odisha SRC:-