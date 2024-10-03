Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has assured the public that there is no cyclone threat to Odisha during the upcoming Dussehra festival. This announcement comes as a relief to residents and visitors planning to celebrate the festival across the state.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra clarified that while a low-pressure area is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal by October 4, it is unlikely to intensify into a depression or cyclonic storm. “The low pressure will cross the Odisha coast, but there is no possibility of any cyclone threat to the state,” Mohapatra stated.

However, the IMD has forecasted rainfall in northern Odisha on Friday due to the influence of the low-pressure system. Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and take necessary precautions during the rain.

The Odisha government has welcomed the IMD’s forecast, emphasizing the importance of accurate weather predictions in ensuring public safety and preparedness. The state authorities are also monitoring the situation closely and are ready to respond to any weather-related emergencies.

This announcement allows the people of Odisha to proceed with their Dussehra celebrations without the fear of severe weather disruptions.