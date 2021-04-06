IMA Urges PM Modi To Open Vaccinations For All Above 18

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to open vaccinations for all citizens aged above 18 as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the country.

“At present, we are vaccinating the population above 45 years. In view of the rapid spread of the second wave of the disease, we suggest that our vaccination strategy be geared up with immediate effect and on war footing,” the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said in its letter to the prime minister.

The doctors’ body said that “we request following suggestions in the COVID-19 vaccination drive — all citizens above 18 years of age shall be permitted to receive COVID vaccination”.

Apart from lowering the age limit, the body also suggested walk-in COVID vaccination should be available for all, free of cost at their nearest possible place and private sector family clinics also shall be included actively in the vaccination drive along with private hospitals.

“Vaccination certificate shall be made a mandatory certificate for entering in to public places and receive products under public distribution system. As there is acute spurt of this disease as an measure to immediate break the chain , limited period continuous lock down shall be implemented especially for all the non-essential areas like cinema, cultural and religious events, sports.”

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections in India remained above 90,000 for the third consecutive day on Tuesday taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,26,86,049, according to the Union Health Ministry.