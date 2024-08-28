IMA revokes membership of Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal of RG Kar hospital

Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association suspended the membership of Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital where the trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9.

In its suspension order, the medical body noted Ghosh’s lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue appropriately. It further mentioned the victim’s parents’ “grievances” against Ghosh.

“The undersigned along with the National President had also visited the parents of the victim in their home. They had put up their grievances against you in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them,” wrote IMA in its suspension order addressed to Ghosh.

“IMA Bengal state branch as well as certain associations of doctors also have demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole. The disciplinary committee of IMA HQs has unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association,” it said further.

Days after the brutal incident, Ghosh resigned as the principal of RG Kar Medical College on August 12.

But soon after that, in a move that stirred controversy, he was appointed as the principal of another state-run medical college.

However, his appointment as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital was revoked as protests continued over the case throughout the nation.

Currently, Ghosh is under scanner for his alleged involvement in financial irregularities in the state-run health facility.