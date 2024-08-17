IMA Lists Five Demands in Letter to PM Modi

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers and to designate hospitals as protected zones with compulsory security provisions.

This request was issued by the leading medical organization in the wake of the purported sexual assault and homicide of a medical professional at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, followed by the destruction of the site where the tragedy took place.

In response to these events, the IMA observed a 24-hour nationwide cessation of non-critical services starting at 6 am on Saturday, limiting its services to emergency and casualty care, and presented five demands to PM Modi.

The IMA listed the following demands in the letter to Prime Minister Modi: