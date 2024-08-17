IMA Lists Five Demands in Letter to PM Modi

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers and to designate hospitals as protected zones with compulsory security provisions.
This request was issued by the leading medical organization in the wake of the purported sexual assault and homicide of a medical professional at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, followed by the destruction of the site where the tragedy took place.
In response to these events, the IMA observed a 24-hour nationwide cessation of non-critical services starting at 6 am on Saturday, limiting its services to emergency and casualty care, and presented five demands to PM Modi.
The IMA listed the following demands in the letter to Prime Minister Modi:
- A Central Act incorporating the amendments of 2020 in the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 into the draft “The Healthcare Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property Bill 2019)” would strengthen the existing 25 state legislations.
- The security protocols of all hospitals should be no less than an airport. Declaring the hospitals as safe zones with mandatory security entitlements is the first step. CCTVS, deployment of security personnel, and the protocols can follow.
- The 36 hours of duty shift that the victim was in and the lack of safe spaces to rest and adequate restrooms warrant thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of the resident doctors.
- Meticulous and professional investigation of the crime in a timeframe and rendering of justice.
- Appropriate and dignified compensation to the bereaved family commensurate with the cruelty inflicted.
