I’m ‘Man Of The Match’ Of This Game, Says Priyanka Tibrewal After Losing Bhabanipur By-Poll

Kolkata: Even after losing from Trinamool Congress supremo Matama Banerjee in Bhabanipur’s bye-election today, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal is still off the mark.

Tibrewal claimed that she is the ‘Man of the Match’ of the game as she secured more than 25,000 votes in the stronghold of West Bengal.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “I am ‘Man of the Match’ of this game because I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee’s stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes. I will continue doing the hard work.”

After the declaration of poll results, CM Banerjee greeted supporters outside her residence in Kolkata and said, “I have won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypolls with a margin of 85,263 votes and have registered the victory in every ward of the constituency. I thank all the voters for the win. This is for the first time that we have not lost in a single ward in Bhabanipur.”

Mamata Banerjee’s Bhabanipur by-poll victory was important to retain the Chief Minister’s post. Mamata Banerjee won Bhabanipur bypolls with 85,263 votes while Priyanka Tibrewal secured 26,428 votes.