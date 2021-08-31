I’m Back Where I Belong: Cristiano Ronaldo On Return To Manchester United

London: After 12 years, Portugal football star Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United on Tuesday said that the club always had a special place in his heart.

The 36-year-old has re-joined Manchester United from Juventus on a two-year deal, and he dedicated this move to his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Everyone who knows me, knows about my never-ending love for Manchester United. The years I spent in this club where absolutely amazing and the path we’ve made together is written in gold letters in the history of this great and amazing institution,” he wrote on Instagram.

“It’s like a dream come true, after all the times that I went back to play against Man. United, and even as an opponent, have always felt such love and respect from the supporters in the stands,” he said.

“My first domestic League, my first Cup, my first call to the Portuguese National team, my first Champions League, my first Golden Boot and my first Ballon d’Or, they were all born from this special connection between me and the Red Devils,” said Ronaldo, who spent the last 12 years winning a glut of trophies at Real Madrid and Juventus.

“History has been written in the past and history will be written once again! You have my word! I’m back where I belong. Let’s make it happen once again… Sir Alex, this one is for you.”

Ferguson signed Ronaldo when he was a teenager in 2003 and British media had reported last week that the Scot convinced Ronaldo to return to United.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009, where he won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player in 2008 alongside his team accolades, before sealing a then world record 80 million pounds ($110 million) move to Real Madrid.

During his first spell in Manchester he scored 118 goals and won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2007-08 season, the year Ronaldo helped United claim their last Champions League title.