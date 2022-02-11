‘I’m Already Married To Ranbir Kapoor In My Head’: Alia Bhatt

Mumbai: Bollywood’s power couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s never leave an occasion to prove they are head over heels in love with each other. Amid rumours that they are to tie the nuptial knot in April this year, Alia has given more details into her love life.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir had spoken about being married to Alia, if the pandemic had not occurred. During a conversation with NDTV, Alia agreed and said her boyfriend is not wrong in saying that. She also added that she’s already married to him, in her head.

“I’m already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I’ve been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he’s not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it’s all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way,” the Gangubai Kathiwadi actor said.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space in ‘Brahmastra’ which releases on September 9, 2022. The motion poster was launched in December 2021. The film will also star Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The trilogy has been directed by Ayan Mukherji.