ILS Director Ajay Parida’s Mortal Remains Reach Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The mortal remains of Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Director Ajay Parida, who passed away following a cardiac arrest yesterday, reached Bhubaneswar on a special flight from Guwahati today.

Reportedly, his mortal remains will be taken to his native village Bhagbanpur in Jajpur district where his last rites will be held with full State honours.

Worth mentioning that Parida had gone to attend a conference at Guwahati in Assam where he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

On learning about his demise, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had expressed his condolences and had said Parida’s last rites will be conducted with full state honours.