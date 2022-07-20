ILS Director Ajay Parida’s Last Rites Take Place With Full State Honours

Jajpur: The last rites of noted scientist Dr Ajay Parida were conducted at his village in Bhagabanpur in Dharmasala block in Jajpur on Wednesday.

As per the directive of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Dr Parida’s last rites were conducted with full State honours.

Late Dr Parida’s mortal remains arrived in Bhubaneswar in a flight today morning and was taken to his native village.

Ministers Pramila Mallick, Priti Ranjan Ghadei, Collector CS Rathore and noted personalities of the district were present on the occasion. Prior to the rites, the remains of Dr Parida was taken on a procession around the village.

Worth mentioning that Parida had gone to attend a conference at Guwahati in Assam where he passed away due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was the Director of the Institute of Life Sciences and was awarded Padmashree in 2014.