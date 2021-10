Illicit Liquor Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Seized In Cuttack, One Held

Cuttack: Police have seized a huge cache of illicit liquor from a house in Athagarh area of Cuttack district and arrested a person in this connection.

The estimated worth of the seized liquor was more than Rs 1 lakh, officials informed.

Acting on reliable input, the cops conducted a raid at a rented house. Upon searching, they found a huge cache of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized them.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard, the police said.