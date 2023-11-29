Illicit liquor seized from car in Salepur, two held

Salepur: Two men were arrested for illegally supplying liquor in a car near Sisua jail road in Salepur. They were caught during the routine checking of vehicles on Salepur road.

According to the reports, the accused were spotted in a Maruti car while passing through the road.

When the police personnel tried to stop the vehicle, the driver tried to flee. But police managed to apprehend them by intercepting the car.

The two accused have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court soon. Further investigation is underway, police said.