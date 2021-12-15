Illicit Liquor Manufacturing Unit Busted In Balasore, Three Held
Balasore: The Excise department officials have busted a manufacturing unit following raids in Balasore districts and arrested three persons in this connection.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raids at Basta and Bhogarai area and busted the liquor manufacturing unit. The officials seized packing machines and glass bottles & labels of different brands seized during the raid.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway in this regard.