Illegal Water Packaging Unit Seized In Ganjam

Golanthara: An illegal water packaging unit running at Biswanathpur under Kanisi tehsil in the Ganjam district was reportedly raided and sealed off by the Kanisi tehsildar this morning.

Acting on reliable inputs, a team led by Kanisi Tehsildar, Tapas Rout, raided the illegal unit at Biswanathpur village chhak and inspected the license documents.

“It was found that the water packaging unit was being run by one Bhagwan Nayak without a license,” said the Tehsildar. He added that 150 packaged water bottles have been seized from the illegal unit.

If sources are to be believed, more than 20 illegal water packaging unit are operating illegally in the Kanisi tehsil area.