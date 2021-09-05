Illegal Teakwood Worth Over Rs 30K Seized In Gajapati

Gajapati: As many as 11 illegal teakwoods and two bikes have been seized by forest officials at Kirmba village in the Mohana area of the Gajapati district on Sunday.

According to reports, during a routine patrolling, a team of the forest department noticed some people transporting teakwoods.

When they approached, the teakwood smugglers ran away from the spot. In the process of fleeing from the site, they abandoned the teakwood and two bikes, reports said.

The forest officials soon seized the teakwood and bikes from the spot and took them to the Mohana-based forest office.

While enquiring about the teakwoods, the forest personnel came to know that the teakwoods were being smuggled to Ganjam district from Mohana area, said sources adding that the approximate worth of the seized teakwood is over Rs 30,000.

Later, the forest team filed a complaint at Mohana Police station over the matter. Based on the complaint, cops started an investigation.