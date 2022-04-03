Illegal Stone Quarry Raided In Khurda; Two Held; Eight Vehicles Seized

Khordha: Police today zeroed in on an illegal stone quarry site at Saradhapur area under Khordha Town police station limits while seizing eight vehicles including two trucks laden with laterite stone.

In compliance with the direction of Khordha SP Alekh Chandra Pahi, and SDPO Susil Kumar Mishra, a police team led by Khordha Town Police Station Inspector In-Charge (IIC) Sanjay Kumar Pattanayak, conducted a surprise raided at the illegal stone quarrying site in Sharadhapur area and apprehended two persons. However, many others involved in the illegal mining managed to give a slip to the cops.

The arrested persons have been identified as Satya Ranjan Baral (19), and Sukant Nayak (21). Reportedly, police have registered a case (161/22) and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding persons involved in the illegal quarrying of stones.

During the raid, the police have seized four trucks; two of it was laden with laterite-stone, two mini-trucks and two tractors engaged in the illegal mining activities in the area.

