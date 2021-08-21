Illegal Sawmill Raided In Sambalpur; Timbers Worth Lakhs Seized

Sambalpur: Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Sambalpur Vigilance Division on Saturday raided an illegal sawmill which was running at Kamlibazar in Khetrajpur area on Saturday. The forest sleuths also seized timbers worth lakhs from here.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Sambalpur Vigilance Division with the assistance of local forest staff of Sambalpur Forest Division.

During the raid, sawmill accessories along with timber of 7 Cft. worth Rs.2 lakh were detected and seized. In this connection, one forest case vide No. 3 of 2021-22 has been registered under Town Range, Sambalpur, and is under investigation, officials said.

A further raid is underway to trace out the whole network and origin of the trafficked logs, officials added.

In another Operation by the Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Cuttack Vigilance Division with the assistance of local forest staff of Narsinghpur East Range under Athagarh Forest Division.