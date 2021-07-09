Illegal Sawmill Raided In Jajpur; Timbers Worth Lakhs Seized

Jajpur: A joint team of the Vigilance and forest officials on Friday raided an illegal sawmill at the Phulpur area under the Bari police station area of the Jajpur-Cuttack Forest Division and seized a huge quantity of timbers along with other items.

However, no arrest could be effected as nobody claimed ownership on the spot, said an official.

Acting on a tipoff, the team conducted a raid and sized 27.58 Cft teak timber, power-driven motors, cutters, sanders, and drill machines from the unit.

All the seized materials were later handed over to Jajpur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) that have been received by the local Range Officer.

“A joint forest raid was conducted by the Forest Wing of Vigilance Directorate and Cuttack Vigilance Division with the assistance of local forest staff. It was ascertained that the sawmill was running without any valid license. During the raid, sawmill accessories along with round & sawn sized timber of 27.58 Cft. worth Rs 7,35,660 were detected and seized,” said a statement issued by the Vigilance.

“The owner of the above sawmill was absent. The sawmill was running in violation of Section 4 of the Saw Mill Sawpit (Control) Act, 1991, which is punishable under Section 14 of the said Act. In this connection, one forest case vides No. 3JR of 2021- 22 had been registered under the Jajpur Road Range of Cuttack Forest Division and is under investigation,” the statement said.